Matthew Perry Sells Malibu Beachfront Crib for $13.1 Million

Matthew Perry Unloads Malibu Pad for $13.1 Million!!!

1/25/2021 6:56 AM PT
Matthew Perry Sells Malibu Beachfront Crib
Exclusive
Launch Gallery
Perry's Beach Pad Launch Gallery

It's hard to put a price on paradise but Matthew Perry's done just that ... after selling his beachfront Malibu pad.

The "Friends" star has unloaded his 4-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house for a cool $13.1 million ... and about a decade after he bought the property in an off-market sale for $12 million. It's easy to see how Matthew made tons of friends with this crib ... it's a beaut.

The 5,500-square-foot contemporary house -- sitting on one of the most coveted streets, Malibu Road -- offering picturesque views of the blue Pacific and immediate access to it. But there's tons to keep you entertained in this loft-style house.

There's also an outdoor spa and a state of the art movie theater that seats up to 10 guests in deep-cushioned sofas. You can enjoy some of the best sunsets from practically every room thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows ... and a sick wrap-around deck.

"Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" star Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty and his husband, Bobby Boyd, also of Rodeo Realty, repped Perry.

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later