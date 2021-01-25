Stephanie McMahon Says WWE 'Very Hopeful' Ronda Rousey Will Return To Wrestling

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Ronda Rousey hasn't wrestled since mid-2019, but Stephanie McMahon says WWE's "doors are absolutely open" ... and the company's "very hopeful" the former Raw champ will come back.

TMZ Sports spoke to McMahon -- WWE's Chief Brand Officer -- about Rousey's future with the wrestling powerhouse.

"Ronda's been very public that she’d like to start her own family," McMahon tells us.

"Once she does that, our doors are absolutely open, our arms are open, we are very hopeful that Ronda will come back home to WWE."

Rousey joined WWE back in 2018, and immediately started kickin' ass and takin' names ... beating Alexa Bliss for the Monday Night Raw title at SummerSlam in August 2018.

She was champ for nearly 8 months.

But, Rousey -- who's reportedly under contract until mid-2021 -- walked away from the squared circle ... announcing she was taking an "impregnation vacation" in April 2019.

After leaving, Ronda said she loved WWE and the other Superstars, but slammed WWE fans ... calling them "f***ing ungrateful."