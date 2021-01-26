'Juno' Star Elliot Page Files for Divorce from Wife, Emma Portner

Exclusive

Elliot Page, the star of "Juno," has filed for divorce after just 3 years of marriage.

Elliot just filed the legal docs in Manhattan seeking the dissolution of his marriage to Emma Portner, whom he married around January 2018.

The couple had announced their surprise wedding on Instagram, with Page writing at the time ... "Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife." Page began sharing photos with Portner in summer 2017.

Emma, a dancer and choreographer who teaches at the Broadway Dance Center in NYC, was also featured in Justin Bieber’s “PURPOSE: The Movement” music videos and tour performances.