NBA Star Jamal Murray Ejected After Uppercutting Opponent's Groin

NBA star Jamal Murray was so pissed during a play Monday night ... he straight-up uppercut his opponent right in the groin -- and then he was promptly kicked from the contest.

The wild incident all went down in the 3rd quarter of the Nuggets vs. Mavericks game in Dallas -- when Murray appeared to be enraged after getting bumped by Tim Hardaway Jr.

Jamal Murray was ejected after this play on Tim Hardaway Jr. pic.twitter.com/VtxEXAoQDN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 26, 2021 @BleacherReport

With no foul called after the two had collided ... Murray got up and appeared to take a swing at Hardaway Jr.'s family jewels like he was a young Johnny Cage (memba that?!)

The inner part of Jamal's elbow looked like it caught flush ... and immediately, the ref blew his whistle to signal for a foul.

After an ensuing video investigation by the zebras ... Murray was deemed to have done it intentionally -- and he was ejected.

Hardaway Jr., meanwhile, was in quite a bit of pain -- you can see in the TV replay, he grabbed his junk and screamed.

Jamal Murray has been ejected after this Flagrant 2 pic.twitter.com/5edqiiMtyQ — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 26, 2021 @TheNBACentral

But ... the Dallas star ended up shaking it off -- scoring the game's next few baskets. Tough guy!!!

For Murray's part, his coach, Michael Malone, was hopeful after the game the nut shot wouldn't lead to more league discipline by the NBA.

"Hopefully, it's nothing more than Jamal being ejected tonight and we can use it as a learning experience," Malone said.

As for Hardaway Jr., he didn't appear to be all that mad at Murray after the matchup ... 'cause he was still getting over the fact that his team ended up losing, 117-113.

"Just playing the game and I guess he was just frustrated that they didn't call a foul," Hardaway Jr. said of Murray. "I was trying to do the best I can to deny the ball."

"The rest speaks for itself. It happens in the game. It sucks, but it doesn't even matter at this point. We lost."