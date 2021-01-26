Vanessa Bryant On Kobe and Gianna ... Why Did This Happen to Such Amazing People???

Why Did This Happen to Such Amazing People???

Breaking News

"I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much."

That's Vanessa Bryant remembering Kobe Bryant and Gianna on the 1 year anniversary of their tragic deaths ... while publicly pondering why such a horrible thing could happen to such "beautiful, kind and amazing human beings."

Kobe and Gianna -- along with 7 others -- passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on January 26, 2020. Kobe was 41. Gianna was only 13.

So, on January 26, 2021 ... Vanessa posted an emotional letter penned by one of Gianna's best friends, Aubrey Callaghan.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"If I ever become a mom, I hope my daughter turns out exactly as yours did," Aubrey wrote to Vanessa ... "She was kind, caring and endlessly polite."

She continued, "I am so, so blessed I got to have time with your angel of a daughter, and thank you for giving me that chance."

Aubrey also praised Gigi as a fierce and talented competitor on the basketball court -- and yeah, she was right!!

Vanessa responded to Aubrey ... saying, "I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you)."

"Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig."

She concluded her post with something most people are still trying to wrap their heads around -- "I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings."

"It still doesn’t seem real."

She concluded with a message to her husband ...

"Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you! #PlayGigisWay #Mambacita#Mamba #DaddysGirl #GirlDad."