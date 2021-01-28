Deshaun Watson Requests Trade From Texans ... Despite Team's New Head Coach Hire

Breaking News

David Culley can NOT save the Texans' relationship with Deshaun Watson ... 'cause despite Houston agreeing to hire the new head coach, the team's superstar still wants out.

The quarterback made it clear this month, according to multiple reports ... officially demanding a trade from the org. just a few months after signing a 4-year, $156 MILLION contract extension with the team.

And, because of a no-trade clause in his deal, Watson will now get to pick where he's shipped off to if Houston's brass ultimately relents to his demands.

The issues between the 25-year-old and the Texans are well-documented at this point ... Watson wanted a big say in the team's GM and head coach hires -- and he reportedly got none of it.

In fact, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Watson hasn't even spoken to new Texans GM Nick Caserio since his hiring earlier this month.

Shannon Sharpe, meanwhile, said on FS1's "Undisputed" on Thursday that Watson is "willing to play hardball" in order to get out of Houston.

Play video content Fox Sports

Of course, the ramifications of a trade for both the Texans and the rest of the NFL are massive ... Watson is one of the game's brightest stars -- and giving him away would cripple the Texans' org. for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, a trade to a team like the NY Jets or Chicago Bears could suddenly vault them into Super Bowl contention.