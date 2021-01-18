Deshaun Watson Begs Texans Fans To Cancel March For QB, 'COVID Is Spreading'

Breaking News

Deshaun Watson is urging fans to NOT march in his honor ... begging Texans supporters on Monday to cancel a rally they had planned to try to keep the QB in Houston.

You'll recall ... Watson is currently in a messy spat with Texans brass -- believing he should have more input in the team's hiring process of its general manager and head coach.

In fact, things have reportedly gotten so contentious ... there's talk Watson could be traded from the team sooner rather than later.

Texans fans have obviously been furious about that ... and they had planned a march near NRG Stadium on Monday to send a message to Houston's ownership and to try to keep Watson on the roster.

Tomorrow at 11 am we are going to meet @eatleftys to start the rally (not protest) than we will walk down Kirby to the bull at NRG



This is a peaceful rally, please wear masks! Thank you everybody who has supported this!



See you at 11 am! #IStandWith4 (updated flyer) pic.twitter.com/cQbRHwGnf3 — Just Some Dude (@HoustonFBpodguy) January 18, 2021 @HoustonFBpodguy

But, when Deshaun caught word of the possible rally in his honor ... he pleaded with leaders to not go through with it because of the ongoing pandemic.

"I'm hearing there is a march planned on my behalf in Houston today," Watson said. "Although I am humbled I ask that whoever is organizing the march cancel for the sake of public safety."

"Covid is spreading at a high rate & I don’t want any fans to unnecessarily expose themselves to infection."