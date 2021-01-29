Brian Williams Uses 'Jerry Maguire' Clip to Troll Trump & McCarthy
Brian Williams Roasts Trump & McCarthy Meeting ... Deadpan Delivery to 'Complete' the Joke
1/29/2021 7:00 AM PT
Brian Williams put his dry-wit on full display to troll House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's meeting with Donald Trump -- and viewers never saw it coming.
The longtime anchor teed up the gag by earnestly telling his guests -- Baratunde Thurston and Bill Kristol -- that he'd obtained exclusive video of the highly criticized Thursday meeting between Rep. McCarthy and Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
What he ended up rolling, though ... was an iconic clip from the Oscar-nominated film, "Jerry Maguire."
The clip alone would've been funny, given the context, but Williams -- who clearly has late-night talk aspirations -- continued to sell the joke with his deadpan style ... claiming he thought it was going to be a vid of the meeting, and "someone’s gonna be, of course, in big trouble."
Trouble is a good word to describe how many anti-Trump folks feel about the Mar-a-Lago meeting between the former President and the House Minority Leader.
McCarthy's taking heat because 2 weeks ago he criticized Trump for inciting the Capitol riots, but now appears eager to work with him -- a sign Trump still has major power with the GOP.
It raises one important question: Is Trump Tom Cruise or Renee Zellweger in Brian Williams' mind? 🤔