Kelly Rowland Gives Birth to Second Son Noah
Kelly Roland Meet Noah, Everyone!!!
1/30/2021 8:20 AM PT
Kelly Rowland has added to her brood ... another little boy!
Kelly gave birth the day after Joe Biden's inauguration. The kid's name -- Noah Jon Weatherspoon. We'd say she gave birth to a little boy, but not so little! Noah weighed in at 7 lbs 8 oz.
Noah has a big brother ... 6-year-old Titan.
This is her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon ... they've been married for 6 years.
Kelly said back in October she was reluctant to share the news she was pregnant, because putting "happy news" out in the middle of so much suffering seemed a little untoward.
She also said she's "knocking at 40's door" so she was spending extra time taking care of herself. BTW ... she turns 40 in February.
So, congrats, and happy birthday!!!