Kevin Hart Buys New Muscle Car After Near-Fatal Crash

I Need More Muscle Under the Hood!!!

Exclusive

Kevin Hart isn't letting that horrific 2019 car wreck hold him back from one of his passions ... he's about to add another souped-up whip to his collection, and it's a BEAST.

Sources familiar with the deal tell us Kevin recently bought a new muscle car from SpeedKore in Wisconsin, dropping several hundred thousand dollars on an old Dodge Charger that's been completely revamped.

SpeedKore calls the car the "Hellraiser" and it looks pretty sick, under the hood alone.

We're told Kevin's getting it delivered next week, so keep an eye out for the full unveiling. Unclear how much horsepower this one will be packing, but we know Kevin likes 'em fast.

As we first reported, Kevin was in the passenger seat, and a friend was driving, when they crashed in the Malibu Hills. Kevin's 1970 Barracuda was totally mangled. Ditto for his back ... KH needed spinal surgery, but fully recovered after a lengthy rehab.