Silento Charged With Murdering Cousin in Georgia

Silento allegedly gunned down his cousin, and now he's facing a murder charge for it.

The "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" rapper was arrested Monday for allegedly murdering Frederick Rooks after an investigation into the man's death ... according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Cops say they found Rooks shot to death inside a home on Jan. 21 ... and 8 bullet casings were reportedly found at the scene. Cops say they still don't have a clear motive behind the shooting.

As we reported ... Silento was arrested back in October after cops said he was driving 143 MPH ... and in September, he was arrested and charged with 2 felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly threatening people with a hatchet.