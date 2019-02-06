Andre Reed Busts Out 'Stanky Leg' in Dance Sesh ... with Rapper Silento!!!

Remember the guy who made the entire planet whip and Nae Nae like nobody's business?? Dude's teamin' up with a Hall of Famer now ... bustin' out a random dance sesh with Andre Reed!!

Rapper Silento broke the internet back in 2015 with his viral hit, "Watch Me" ... and don't lie, you LOVED that song when it came out.

The duo teamed up for a special reading event at the Boys & Girls Club in Decatur, Georgia over Super Bowl weekend ... and took advantage of their time together by whippin' out their moves in the streets of ATL.

Check out the vid ... Andre's clearly still got his moves ... but, Silento's sister steals the show!!