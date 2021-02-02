Georges St-Pierre Training Like a Maniac In Snowstorm, Gearing Up for Khabib?!

Play video content Breaking News

It's 26 degrees and snowing like crazy in Montreal.

... or as Georges St-Pierre calls it -- PERFECT TRAINING WEATHER!!

"Training in a snowstorm today has reminded me of something very important," GSP said ... "There’s nothing like getting out of your comfort zone in order to improve!"

The 39-year-old UFC legend has been busting his ass in the freezing cold (running, jumping, strength training) but the big question on everyone's mind ... what's he training for?!!?

There are rumbling GSP could come out of retirement to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in one final UFC super-fight ... despite the fact Georges recently told us he's happily retired.

Play video content TMZSports.com

"I think for me it's better if I stay retired," GSP told TMZ Sports back in July ... "It's not worth it for me."

GSP formally retired back in 2019 -- saying he wanted to leave while still on top (his last fight was a '17 victory over Michael Bisping).

But, ex-UFC fighter Kenny Florian -- now a broadcaster who's still super plugged in to all things UFC -- recently said he's heard from a solid source that both GSP and Khabib are preparing for a scrap.

Kenny Florian said that he heard from a well known coach that Georges St-Pierre is getting ready for a fight with Khabib. pic.twitter.com/ZJIz5qKt0U — Nicole Bosco 💎 (@NikBos) February 2, 2021 @NikBos

So far, nothing has been announced ... but if they do fight, it would be HUUUUUUGE.