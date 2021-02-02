Ex-Mets Manager Mickey Callaway Accused Of Sexual Misconduct, 'Preyed On Women'

Breaking News

Five women in the sports media industry say former Mets manager Mickey Callaway is a scumbag who "preyed on women" with inappropriate messages and sexual advances.

Callaway, though, said in a statement all of his actions were "consensual" and added, "my conduct was in no way intended to be disrespectful to any women involved."

The five women came forward with the allegations under the condition of anonymity to The Athletic ... detailing how the 45-year-old -- who's currently the Los Angeles Angels' pitching coach -- made them incredibly uncomfortable with calls, emails, texts and in-person advances.

One of the women, using the pseudonym Samantha, says when she was covering the Mets in 2018 ... Callaway got her phone number and proceeded to send her multiple shirtless selfies.

Samantha says at one point Callaway told her, "Now you send me one of you." The woman says she never did.

Samantha claims Callaway inappropriately massaged her shoulders while she was in the Mets' clubhouse when no one was looking ... and says for an entire month, Callaway "would text me asking for nude pics."

Five women have accused Mickey Callaway of lewd advances, spanning at least five years and three teams.



"He was completely unrelenting," Samantha said.

Four other women shared similar stories with The Athletic ... a New York-based reporter using the pseudonym Anne says Callaway pressured her to go on dates and often commented inappropriately on her appearance.

A reporter using the pseudonym Lauren says in a 1-on-1 interview with Callaway shortly after he was hired as Mets manager, he thrust his crotch near her face and had tried to "peacock her" by putting his leg up on a railing during the interaction.

"I got warned he was gross (beforehand)," Lauren said ... before adding, "He just preyed on women."

The three teams Callaway has worked for since 2013 all released statements regarding the allegations ... with Mets owner Steve Cohen saying, "The conduct reported in The Athletic story today is completely unacceptable and would never be tolerated under my ownership."

The Angels, who hired Callaway before the 2020 season, said, "The behavior being reported violates the Angels Organization’s values and policies. We take this very seriously and will conduct a full investigation with MLB."

The Indians, where Callaway worked as a coach from 2013-2017, added, "We were made aware for the first time tonight of the allegations in The Athletic regarding Mickey Callaway’s behavior towards women."

"We are currently reviewing the matter internally and in consultation with Major League Baseball to determine appropriate next steps. Our organization unequivocally does not condone this type of behavior. We seek to create an inclusive work environment where everyone, regardless of gender, can feel safe and comfortable to do their jobs."

MLB officials say they hadn't previously been made aware of the allegations prior to Monday's report.

For his part, Callaway's entire statement on the claims read, "Rather than rush to respond to these general allegations of which I have just been made aware, I look forward to an opportunity to provide more specific responses."