Robert Kraft Using Patriots Team Jet to Fly Health Care Heroes to Super Bowl

Since the Patriots won't be using the team jet during Super Bowl weekend (for once), Robert Kraft is packing it with health care heroes and flying them to the big game!!

The 79-year-old billionaire just surprised 76 frontline health care workers from the New England-area and invited them to be his special VIP guests for Super Bowl 55.

... and guess what, THEY ALL SAID YES!!!

As guests of the Kraft family, 76 healthcare 𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥heroes are 𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥 Bowl bound.



Earlier this week, Robert Kraft called to personally invite some of these heroes and thank them for their work fighting COVID-19. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 2, 2021 @Patriots

"As guests of the Kraft family, these healthcare 'superheroes' will be granted an all-expenses paid trip to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., including roundtrip travel on the Patriots team plane," the team announced.

All 76 of the heroes have already been vaccinated, according to the Patriots. The team hopes to inspire others to get their vaccinations as soon as possible.

It's not the first time Kraft has used the Patriots team jet to fight COVID -- he famously sent it to China back in April to bring back more than 1 MILLION n95 masks.

"Last April, when our plane returned with masks from China, we never could have imagined the devastation this pandemic would cause, nor could we have dreamed of the heroic stories and achievements that have come to be as a result, especially the dedication of healthcare workers on the front lines and the creation of safe and effective vaccines," Kraft said.

"10 months later, it's an honor for us to celebrate these healthcare workers by giving them a well-deserved break for a day and an opportunity to enjoy the Super Bowl, a reality that is only made possible because of the vaccines."

"Once again, we want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all of the healthcare heroes who have risked their well-being to ensure ours. They are truly superheroes to us."