Robert Kraft's PPE Mask Donations Called 'Godsend' In Wake Of Criticism

Doctors are firing back at critics who are questioning the safety of Robert Kraft's PPE mask donations this month ... slamming the hate and straight-up calling the charity "a godsend."

If you missed it ... after Kraft got his Patriots plane to deliver over 1 MILLION masks from China to the U.S. -- some questioned the effectiveness of the pieces.

The Boston Globe -- citing several medical professionals -- claimed there was concern that a version of the N95 mask -- known as the KN95 mask -- that Kraft negotiated for wouldn't be good enough to protect medical personnel in the States.

But, MA General Hospital President Peter L. Slavin M.D. shot all of that talk down Monday ... saying Kraft's donation could not have been more appreciated -- and will be used effectively.

"KN95s and N95s are similar products that must meet the same high standards of filtration, and they function the same way," Slavin said.

"The purchase and delivery of these respirators to Massachusetts and New York were a godsend to frontline healthcare workers in hospitals and nursing homes who have been fearful and concerned about the dire shortage of personal protective equipment."