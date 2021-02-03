Marty Schottenheimer Moved to Hospice Care, Ex-NFL Coach Battling Alzheimer's

Breaking News

Marty Schottenheimer -- who coached in the NFL for 21 seasons -- has been moved to a hospice facility in North Carolina .... 7 years after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

The 77-year-old legend -- a member of the K.C. Chiefs Hall of Fame -- was moved to the facility near his former home in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday.

He's currently listed in stable condition "following complications from his disease," the family announced.

Marty's wife issued a statement saying, "As a family we are surrounding him with love and are soaking up the prayers and support from all those he impacted through his incredible life."

"In the way he taught us all, we are putting one foot in front of the other ... one play at a time."

Marty and his wife Pat have two children together -- their daughter Kristen and son Brian Schottenheimer, a longtime NFL assistant coach who's currently working for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Marty began his head coaching career with the Cleveland Browns in 1984 -- and took over in Kansas City in 1989, where he coached Joe Montana and Marcus Allen.

He ultimately spent 10 seasons with the Chiefs -- leading them to a 101-58-1 regular-season record. He also logged 7 playoff appearances -- and brought the team to the AFC Championship game in 1993, where they lost to the Buffalo Bills.