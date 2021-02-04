Donald Trump Resigns From SAG-AFTRA Before He Could Be Expelled

You Did Nothing For Me!!!

Donald Trump -- the man who is about to stand trial for provoking an insurrection that could have brought down our government -- has resigned from Hollywood's labor union ... calling it "un-American."

Trump fired off a letter of resignation to SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris Wednesday ... this after the union's board was in the process of holding a hearing to boot him from the org.

In his letter, which is everything you would expect from Trump, he writes ... "I no longer wish to be associated with your union ... You have done nothing for me."

As we reported ... SAG-AFTRA's board of directors overwhelmingly voted that Trump violated the union's constitution in the wake of the insurrection, setting the stage for a disciplinary hearing that could have resulted in the revocation of his membership.

Trump groused ... "I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my membership. Who cares!"

Our SAG-AFTRA sources say the org hasn't decided if it will continue with the expulsion hearing in case he tries to re-apply. It's very much like the Senate's impeachment trial ... yeah he's gone, but they could still prevent him from ever trying to come back to 1600.

Trump takes tons of shots at SAG-AFTRA and its leader, saying he's "not familiar" with Gabrielle's work before rattling off his movie and TV credits, including "one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice."

It's interesting Trump brings up "The Apprentice" ... he can't do the show again if he's out of the union.

On his way out the door, Trump also takes credit for helping the cable news biz and claims he created tons of union jobs at "MSDNC and Fake News CNN."