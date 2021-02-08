'Schitt's Creek' Mansion Up For Sale at $15 Million
2/8/2021 4:41 PM PT
The famous megamansion from "Schitt's Creek" has a for sale sign in the yard ... and you can live like the TV family used to, if you've got some pretty deep pockets.
The mansion used in the TV series is back on the market for a cool $15 million ... which buys you 12 bedrooms and 24,000 square feet of lavish living.
The estate, known as the La Belle Maison, is tricked out with a home theater, gym, billiard room, wine cellar, sauna, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, plus a game room with a golf simulator.
The three-story home, tucked in Toronto's ritzy St. Andrew-Winfields neighborhood, is designed with marble stairs, carved limestone, fancy balconies and a bunch of frescoes that make you feel like you're in the Sistine Chapel.
There's also a gourmet kitchen that opens to a private patio, plus a formal dining room and a double reception room. The home is listed by Khoren Mardoyan at HomeLife/Vision Realty Brokerage.
The mansion was used in the opening scenes of "Schitt's Creek" and it's where the Rose family was balling out before ending up in a small town motel.