Univ. of Houston's Football Player Charged with Choking GF, Suspended from Team

Univ. of Houston Football D-Lineman Charged with Choking GF ... Suspended from Team
2/8/2021 1:53 PM PT
The University of Houston football team has suspended freshmen defensive end Chidozie Nwankwo -- after the highly touted freshman was charged with domestic violence for allegedly choking his girlfriend.
Officials say the 18-year-old -- listed at 5'11", 293 lbs -- is accused of choking his girlfriend in a January 28 incident at an apartment complex located on the UH campus.
Official documents show Nwankwo was formally charged on Feb. 3 with assault/impeding breathing. He has since been released from custody but the UH football team has suspended him in the wake of the allegations.
"We are aware of the serious allegations regarding Chidozie Nwankwo," the school announced.
"He has been suspended from the Houston football program, pending further information. We will have no further comment regarding this specific case."
Nwankwo was a prized recruit for the Cougars coming out of Foster High School in Richmond -- reportedly receiving offers from major programs including LSU, Baylor, Texas Tech, Arkansas and Boise State.
He logged 10 total tackles during the shortened 2020 season. Due to COVID, UH football played only 7 games -- ultimately losing to Hawaii in the New Mexico Bowl.