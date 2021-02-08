Washington State QB Jayden De Laura Arrested For DUI, Suspended From Team
2/8/2021 2:28 PM PT
Washington State Cougars star QB Jayden De Laura has been suspended from the football team indefinitely ... this, after the freshman was arrested for DUI over the weekend.
TMZ Sports has confirmed ... JDL was pulled over around 2 AM on February 6 ... after a police officer claims he blew a stop sign before heading the wrong way down a 1-way street.
During the stop, cops claim De Laura reeked of alcohol ... so they conducted a field sobriety test, which didn't go so well for Jayden.
The football player was ultimately arrested and transported to a local station where he was booked for DUI.
Once De Laura arrived to the station, officials say he was given the opportunity to take a breathalyzer test, but declined.
The QB received a criminal citation for driving under the influence and 2 traffic infractions -- wrong way on a 1-way and another for 'no driver's license on person.'
Cops noted De Laura was cooperative throughout the incident.
De Laura is fresh off his first season with the Cougars -- throwing for 886 yards and 5 TDs in 4 games. He was also named PAC12 Freshman of the Week following his Week 1 performance against Oregon State.