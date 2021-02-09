Justin Bieber's Custom Futuristic Rolls-Royce Wraith Looks Sick

Justin Bieber Fast & Futuristic ... Custom Rolls-Royce Looks Sick!!!

2/9/2021 12:50 AM PT
Justin Bieber's Custom Futuristic Rolls-Royce Wraith
Exclusive
Launch Gallery
The Custom Rolls Launch Gallery
West Coast Customs

Justin Bieber may wanna drive despacito when he's behind the wheel of his futuristic Rolls-Royce ... 'cause everyone's gonna want to enjoy its awesomeness.

TMZ's obtained pictures of what the Biebs' custom 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith looks like and it's so jaw-dropping, RoboCop's somewhere out there jealous AF. The boys over at West Coast Customs are the geniuses behind this 1 of 1 Wraith ... meaning it's one of a kind.

West Coast Customs

Have a look ... it went from your normally souped-up Rolls to this silver bullet masterpiece. Just 4 years ago, Rolls-Royce unveiled the 103EX ... a slick and super extreme concept car that measured 19.4 feet long and we're told the inspiration behind WCC's design.

That concept -- a 2-seater with a panoramic sunroof -- also featured massive, half-concealed wheels and a super-tall grille. Fast forward to now -- or in Justin's case, the future -- the Biebs' ride features concealed wheels and a mean grille too.

No panoramic sunroof for Justin ... but there's no denying it oozes luxury. BTW, the Rolls-Royce Wraith goes for around $330k ... so you can imagine what it cost to turn Justin's Rolls into a piece of machinery that looks straight outta NASA.

Fear not ... he can afford it.

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later