Woman Who Put Gorilla Glue in Hair Arrives in L.A. for Procedure

Tessica Brown, the woman who put Gorilla Glue in her hair, is on the final leg of her painful saga -- she's made it to L.A., where a surgeon's waiting to operate.

Tessica touched down at LAX bright and early Wednesday morning, flying in from Louisiana to see the Beverly Hills doctor who says he can fix her rock-solid hair with a lengthy procedure.

She's got her infamous hairdo hidden under a hoodie, which is a lot easier to do now that she's finally managed to chop off her ponytail.

Tessica says her scalp is still in dire straits ... and it's almost time for Dr. Michael Obeng to try and work his magic. Remember, he's offering to perform a $12,500 procedure for free, using medical-grade glue remover to rid her hair of Gorilla Glue once and for all.

Tessica's been to hell and back since substituting Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive for her normal hair spray ... but now she's got a glimmer of hope.