Woman Who Put Gorilla Glue in Hair Meeting with Plastic Surgeon in Bev Hills

Exclusive

The TikToker who put Gorilla Glue in her hair is trying her luck in Bev Hills ... a plastic surgeon says he can remove the adhesive spray product from her rock-hard hair.

We've learned Tessica Brown's got an offer from Dr. Michael Obeng, who says he can fix her problems with a lengthy procedure.

We're told Tessica is flying Wednesday from Louisiana to Los Angeles to have the procedure done, and the good doc estimates it will take 2 or 3 days to completely rid her hair of Gorilla Glue.

Play video content 2/5/21 @im_d_ollady/Tik Tok

Remember ... Tessica says her hair's been stuck in place for about a month, ever since substituting Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive for her normal hair spray. She says home remedies and a trip to the ER yielded no results.

Our sources say Dr. Obeng feels so bad for Tessica, he's performing the procedure for free. It's no small gesture, we're told the estimated cost is $12,500.