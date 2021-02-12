Louise Linton & Ed Westwick Tease Testicles Scene in New Movie

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Louise Linton's passion project with Ed Westwick is out, and they both agree their stunt scenes were crazy ... especially the one surrounding someone's family jewels!

Louise, who's married to now ex-Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, is the writer, director and star of "Me You Madness" -- and she hit Craig's in WeHo Thursday night with her leading man Ed ... and her hubby.

We asked the trio what's the craziest scene in the action-comedy, and Ed mentioned getting his hand stabbed -- but we had to ask about the online chatter involving someone in the movie eating testicles.

It's interesting, because all signs point to Linton's character doing something like that ... but she suggests that's not the case.