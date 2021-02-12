Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Flaunts Glorious Hair At Steller Pro Day Workout

Breaking News

Behold, the future #1 overall pick ... of a shampoo company?!?!

That's right ... Trevor Lawrence flashed insane arm talent at his Clemson Pro Day on Friday that will no doubt make him the top selection in April's NFL draft -- but his showcase also had to have hair product companies swooning!!

The 6'6", 21-year-old QB -- who normally covers up his salad with a helmet every week -- showed off his famous arm AND 'do for about an hour in front of Urban Meyer and other NFL scouts ... and the locks were seriously glorious.

Lawrence would throw a rocket down the seam, and then he'd flip the hair. He'd drop a dime on a dig -- and yup, a hair toss would come next.

It happened after nearly every throw ... and at one point during a little water break, he even got in a full-on head whip!

Of course, shampoo and hair product companies are no strangers to partnering up with NFL stars ... Patrick Mahomes and Troy Polamalu have famously been in Head & Shoulders ads for years!

So, could Lawrence add on that kind of deal on his way to being picked by Meyer's Jacksonville Jaguars in the draft??