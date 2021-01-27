NFL's Jason Witten Retiring Again, Will Sign 1-Day Contract With Cowboys

Breaking News

Future Hall of Famer Jason Witten is hanging up his cleats -- again -- the 17-year vet has decided to call it a career ... and he's doing it as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

The 38-year-old will go down as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history ... racking up more than 1,200 catches and 13,000 yards, 74 touchdowns and 271 games played ... which are all records at the position.

Witten previously retired in 2018 and became the lead analyst for ESPN's Monday Night Football ... before returning to the Cowboys for the 2019 season.

Witten spent the 2020 season with the Las Vegas Raiders, where his production dramatically decreased -- starting 7 games, catching 13 balls for 69 yards and 2 TDs.

ESPN reports Witten will sign a 1-day contract to retire as a member of the Cowboys once his Raiders deal expires in March.

Witten finishes his career with 11 Pro Bowls, 5 total All-Pro selections and a Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

No word on whether Witten will get a whole 'nother diamond football like last time ... but who knows when it comes to Jerry Jones.