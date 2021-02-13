Tessica Brown Donating $20k of GoFundMe Haul to Reconstructive Surgery Org

Exclusive

Tessica Brown -- aka 'Gorilla Glue Girl' -- is paying it forward by giving a majority of her GoFundMe haul to a group supporting others going through similar ordeals or any others requiring expensive surgery.

Tessica's manager tells TMZ ... after raking in upwards of $21,000-plus in public donations, Tessica's now decided to pour most of the money into something called the Restore Foundation -- which provides reconstructive surgery services for folks around the world.

The nonprofit is actually the brainchild of one Dr. Michael Obeng -- the L.A.-based plastic surgeon who successfully performed the miracle hair restoration procedure for Tessica herself ... pro-bono.

As for why Tessica's doing this ... we're told she wants others who need this type of procedure (or others) to have the same type of access she did, even if they can't afford it. That's the whole goal of the Restore Foundation -- fixing people's hair problems for cheap or free.

Tessica plans to keep $1,000 of the GFM cash to pay for the emergency room visit she made in Louisiana before flying to the West Coast ... according to her manager. She also incurred travel expenses.

That's not to say she really needs much of it anymore -- we're told Tessica's made a small fortune lately by hawking merch related to her experience, and she's doing just fine.