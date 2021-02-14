Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Selling Vibrator for Valentine's Day

Gwyneth Paltrow's all about the V ... so she's pitching the perfect gift of self-love for Valentine's Day.

Gwyneth's company, Goop, is unveiling its first vibrator, which it's rolling out on Valentine's Day. At first, we thought the timing was a little weird, but we're guessing it's for people who might not have a Valentine but still want to celebrate. Good thinking, we think.

It's priced reasonably in the Goop world -- $95 for a Double-Sided Want Vibrator.

In case you're in the market, here's the Goop description ... "Our Double-Sided Wand Vibrator is the ultimate intimate massager: One end has a wonder-ball wand with deep, rumbly vibrations for external stimulation. On the other side, the slim, flexible end provides powerful and precise vibration for clitoral or internal stimulation. Each end of the wand offers eight pulsating patterns that vary in intensity, with subtle, ergonomically placed controls for uninterrupted navigation. And it’s a thing of beauty on a nightstand. Basically, it’s a pleasure all around."