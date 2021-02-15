NFL's Adam 'Pacman' Jones Arrested Again ... Allegedly Beat Person Unconscious

Breaking News

More legal trouble for Adam "Pacman" Jones ... the ex-NFL star was arrested again Monday morning after he allegedly beat a person unconscious.

Jail records show Jones was booked at 1:54 AM ET in Hamilton County, Ohio ... with court records revealing the 37-year-old was formally charged with one count of misdemeanor assault.

Details surrounding the incident are unclear ... we're working on it -- but according to court docs obtained by WCPO, Jones is accused of punching and kicking somebody in the head until they were knocked out.

Jones is due in court to face a judge later Monday.

Jones is no stranger to a jail cell, he's been arrested multiple times the past few years ... including once back in 2019 when he snapped after he was accused of cheating at an Indiana casino.

Officials in court docs said Jones threatened cops, and even told one of them to "suck my d***."

Jones eventually cut a deal with prosecutors in the case ... agreeing to plead guilty to one count of felony cheating at gambling and one count of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail.

And, don't forget Pacman's infamous airport fight -- when he knocked a dude out inside a terminal. Jones was NOT accused of wrongdoing in that incident, but he definitely put his fighting skills on display.

