Pacman Jones Casino Arrest Details, 'I Will Kill You, Suck My D*ck'

EXCLUSIVE

Pacman Jones cussed out multiple law enforcement officers during his Feb. 27 arrest at an Indiana casino while threatening one cop with death and inviting another to "suck my d*ck," this according to court docs obtained by TMZ Sports.

As we previously reported, the NFL star was arrested at 3:17 AM at the Rising Star Casino Resort following allegations that he was cheating at a table game.

Now, we've got the details ... and they're crazy.

First off, officials say Indiana Gaming Commission Enforcement agents responded to Jones after he was suspected of "capping bets" -- which is shop talk for adding more chips to a bet after you know the outcome of the game.

Jones didn't take kindly to the allegations -- telling multiple officials, "F*ck you" ... while moving his hands in a threatening manner and gesturing with his middle finger, according to the court docs.

During the altercation, IGCE agent Christopher Norton says Jones turned to another IGCE agent and told him, "I will kill you ... I will whoop your ass."

Norton says Jones continued to act in a threatening manner, so he subdued the NFL player and placed him in handcuffs. It was then Norton says he smelled booze emitting from Pacman.

While Jones was being taken to the gaming office, the NFL star allegedly continued to berate law enforcement officers ... saying, "F*ck you," "You ain't sh*t" and "You ain't nothing but a bitch."

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE ...

While the agents were handing Jones over to the Ohio County Sheriff's Dept., Jones managed to break out of custody and tried to make a run for it ... but he was ultimately subdued by officers.

After he was recaptured, Jones continued to cuss out the cops -- saying, "F*ck you," "Suck my d*ck" and "You're a bunch of crackers."

Another officer claims Jones also said, "Suck my d*ck, n***er."

The court docs show Jones was ultimately hit with 8 criminal charges including felony intimidation and felony battery against an officer.

The other charges, all misdemeanors, include cheating at gambling, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.

Jones is due back in court later this month. Calls to Jones' rep have not been returned.

The incident is similar to a 2017 arrest at a Hyatt hotel -- when Jones was captured on video telling an officer to "suck my d*ck" and "I hope you die."

Jones has played in the NFL for 14 years -- most recently, he played with the Denver Broncos. He played 7 games with the team in 2018 before being released in November.

Before that, he had a run with the Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015.

Jones has reportedly made close to $40 million during his NFL career.