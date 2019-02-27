Pacman Jones Arrested at Casino Allegedly Cheated at Table Game

Pacman Jones Arrested at Casino, Allegedly Cheated at Table Game

Exclusive Details

8:03 AM PT -- A spokesperson for the Indiana Gaming Commission tells TMZ Sports ... officials were called to investigate Jones for possible cheating at a table game.

When they responded, Jones became verbally combative and disorderly and was placed under arrest. More trouble for Pacman Jones ... this time the NFL star has been arrested at a casino in Indiana -- and it seems like a carbon copy of a 2015 incident.

Officials confirm the 35-year-old was arrested at the Rising Star Casino early Wednesday morning for disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication and intimidation.

He was booked into the local jail around 3 AM. We've got the mug shot and we're continuing to work on details. He's still being held in jail with no bond.

Back in 2015, Jones was escorted out of the Hollywood Casino in Indiana after getting into it with a casino employee. Security got involved and called police, and Jones was removed from the building.

TMZ Sports obtained footage from the 2015 incident showing police walking Jones off the property. You can hear him say in the video, "Where I'm from, if I ain't threatening you, if I ain't do s**t to you, then I ain't disorderly conduct."

Prosecutors ultimately decided NOT to move forward with charges in that incident.

Jones was arrested again in 2017 -- when cops say he got violent at a Hyatt hotel and then spit on a jail staffer. Cops released footage from that arrest which showed Pacman telling an officer to "suck my d*ck" and "I hope you die."

In 2013, he struck a woman in a nightclub incident (he was found not guilty).

In 2011, he was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

He was also arrested in 2005 ... and 2006.

Pacman was also attacked in 2018 -- when a person who worked at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta confronted the NFL player in front of his wife.

Pacman knocked the dude out cold in a brawl captured on video.

Jones has played in the NFL for 14 years -- most recently, he played with the Denver Broncos. He played 7 games with the team in 2018 before being released in November.

Before that, he had a run with the Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015.

Jones has reportedly made close to $40 million during his NFL career.

Story developing ...