Cops Get in Shootout with Grocery Store Security Guard, Crazy Video

The inside of a Baltimore grocery store looked like a Wild West scene when cops and an armed security guard exchanged gunfire ... and the terrifying scene is all on video.

The Baltimore Police Department released the body cam footage from last month's shootout inside a Compare Foods supermarket. You see 2 cops walk into the store as bystanders tell them a security guard is walking around with his handgun out -- and then all of a sudden gunshots rang out, sending the officers ducking for cover.

One officer returned fire, and the shootout continued as he scrambled to find a better position -- he eventually made his way up a flight of stairs to a room filled with terrified workers.