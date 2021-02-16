NBA's Jayson Tatum Says Breathing Still 'Out Of Whack' 1 Month After COVID

Breaking News

COVID is still messing with Jayson Tatum's lungs -- weeks after he was cleared to return to the NBA the Celtics star admits he's still having trouble breathing normally during games.

The 22-year-old Boston Celtics star tested positive for coronavirus on Jan. 9 -- but recovered quickly and was back on the court on Jan. 25 ... when he dropped 24 on the Chicago Bulls.

For the most part, he's looked great since the COVID leave -- but Tatum admits he's still not 100%

"I have experienced some games where, I don’t want to say struggling to breathe, but you get fatigued a lot quicker than normal," Tatum told the Boston Globe.

"Just running up and down the court a few times, it’s easier to get out of breath or tired a lot faster."

Tatum says his breathing has "gotten better" over time, but it's still an issue.

"It’s just certain stretches where breathing is a little out of whack," Tatum explained ... "and I talk to the medical staff and coaching staff about it."

As far as Tatum's stats ... his numbers have dipped since he returned to action, but nothing to panic about.

The Globe points out his shooting percentage from the field has dropped from 47.4% to 42.7% ... and his 3-point shooting is also down -- 43.8% to 36.9%.

"I guess it’s just a long process [to fully recover]," Tatum said.