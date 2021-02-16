New Orleans' Saddest Mardi Gras, Completely Empty Due to COVID

Mardi Gras is a muted scene in 2021 due to coronavirus cancellations of almost all the festivities New Orleans is famous for this time of year ... and it's an eerie sight.

Bars are closed, Bourbon Street's blocked off, there are no parades ... and revelers loaded with beads and booze are not packing the streets to celebrate Fat Tuesday.

Compared to what went down in 2020 -- right before the COVID-19 pandemic really hit the fan -- it's pretty incredible, and a little depressing.

However, after the city announced it would be shutting down Mardi Gras events because of the pandemic, a silver lining emerged ... a house floats movement.

According to reports ... roughly 3,000 house floats have sprung up in the greater NOLA area in tribute to all the absent parades, and they're pretty awesome. They're calling it Yardi Gras!