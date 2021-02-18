MLB's Shane Bieber Tests Positive For COVID-19, 'Very, Very Mild Symptoms'

Breaking News

Rough start to Cleveland's season -- Cy Young winner Shane Bieber has tested positive for COVID-19 ... but thankfully, he's said to be experiencing only "very, very mild symptoms."

Cleveland President Chris Antonetti announced Thursday the ace tested positive as he arrived to the team's spring training facility in Goodyear, AZ ... and is going through the proper protocols to ensure a safe return.

Antonetti added Bieber is expected to return to the team in a matter of days.

Bieber is the first big name out of spring training to test positive prior to the 2021 season ... and will almost certainly not be the last -- around 48 players (including names like Freddie Freeman and Juan Soto) reported having COVID-19 throughout last season.

Bieber is an absolute beast for Cleveland -- he led the American League in ERA, strikeouts and wins en route to his first Cy Young award in 2020.