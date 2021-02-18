NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Attempts Landing, Watch Live Stream

Play video content Live Stream

NASA's Mars rover is wrapping up the final leg of a long journey to the Red Planet -- it's just about time for landing, and TMZ is streaming live.

The Perseverance rover is tasked with searching for signs of ancient life on Mars, but first things first ... gotta stick the landing, which is no walk in a Martian park.

The spacecraft is blazing through the Red Planet's atmosphere at a brisk 12,100 MPH and, if all goes according to plan, the rover will slow down enough to make a smooth landing on Mars' surface around 3:55 PM ET.

NASA is already starting the countdown live from mission control down here on Earth, and the space agency will be sharing tons of cool facts about the rover and its mission, which includes plans to fly a helicopter on Mars!!!

Perseverance blasted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral way back in July,

All told, the rover will have traveled a whopping 292.5 million miles once it touches down on the 4th rock from the Sun.