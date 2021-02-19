First Clear Images from NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Look Amazing

The first super clear images from NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover are in, and ... wow!

You can see it's going to be a rocky road -- literally -- for the Rover when it gets going and cruises around the red planet. NASA had a little fun with these images when the spacecraft's Twitter account (yes, it's got its own) tweeted the images ... saying, "I love rocks. Look at these right next to my wheel. Are they volcanic or sedimentary? What story do they tell? Can’t wait to find out." Same, TBH.

NASA also showed a clear image of the open horizon. The pics come one Earth day after the Mars Rover stuck the landing Thursday ... the tail end of an incredible 293 million mile journey.

As we reported ... Perseverance blasted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral back in July and touched down at exactly 12:56 PM PT on Thursday. Pretty cool moment when the folks over at NASA's mission control celebrated the landing and fist-bumped from California's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Play video content 2/18/21 NASA

It's going to be fun seeing more images rolling in soon. As we told you ... the SUV-sized spacecraft also brought along a small helicopter along for the first time ever.