Florida Women Posed as 'Grannies' in Attempt to Get COVID Vaccine

A couple of Florida women tried to pull off a "Bosom Buddies"-esque ruse -- except they dressed up as old ladies -- in order to get vaccinated ... but it didn't work, at least not this time.

According to Dr. Raul Pino -- the health administrator for Orange County, FL -- the 2 women showed up at a coronavirus vaccination site this week "dressed up as grannies" in an attempt to get a shot.

Pino says their get-ups included granny glasses, but the women were only 34 and 44 years old ... and you have to be over 65 to be eligible for the COVID vaccine in the state.

Here's the thing, though -- Dr. Pino says the women presented valid Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cards indicating they HAD received their first vaccine doses, adding ... "I don’t know how they escaped the first time."

The health administrator claims there was another recent instance of a man trying to pretend to be his father of the same name in order to get a shot, and warned of people "faking it" in order to skip the line.