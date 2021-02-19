Kellen Winslow Jr. Agrees To 14 Years In Prison In New Rape Case Plea Deal
Kellen Winslow Jr. Agrees To 14 Years In Prison ... In New Rape Case Plea Deal
2/19/2021 1:33 PM PT
Kellen Winslow Jr. agreed to be sentenced to 14 years in prison next month ... he modified a deal with prosecutors Friday to avoid an even lengthier sentence behind bars.
The former NFL star was facing up to 18 years in prison -- a result of being convicted in a 2019 rape trial ... and also because months later, he pled guilty to raping another woman.
But, a spokesperson for the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to TMZ Sports that Winslow reworked a part of his Nov. 2019 pleas to avoid the maximum penalty.
The spokesperson tells us Winslow modified one of his guilty pleas from sexual battery to assault with intent to commit rape.
Now, Winslow is due in court on March 3 to receive his official sentencing.
As we previously reported, Winslow had been accused of sexual misconduct -- including multiple allegations of rape -- by five different women.
Winslow was initially hit with 12 charges over the allegations ... and he had faced up to LIFE behind bars if convicted on all counts.
Winslow Jr. - a Pro Bowler in 2007 with the Cleveland Browns -- played in the NFL from 2004 to 2013.