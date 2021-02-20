Cops Stops Great-Grandmother and Gives Her Gift Card to Fix Car

2/20/2021 8:20 AM PT
GOING ABOVE AND BEYOND
Orlando Police Department

This is the coolest video ... a cop could have given an elderly woman a ticket, but instead, he gave her a gift card to get her car repaired!

Sgt. Wayne Costa, a patrol officer with Orlando PD, stopped a woman who was driving with her brake lights out.

It's apparent Sgt. Costa felt the great grandmother was struggling financially, so giving her a ticket where she'd have to pay a fine would create additional hardship and make it even harder to fix her brake lights.

So, Sgt. Costa, armed with a $25 gift card to Advance Auto Parts, surprised the great-grandma with the card. The lady was driving with her great-granddaughter, who was strapped in the back seat with a seat belt, and suggested she also buy a car seat.

The interaction is heartwarming and, well, pretty incredible.

Promote this dude!

