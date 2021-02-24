Garth Brooks' Wife, Trisha Yearwood, Tests Positive for COVID, He's Negative

Garth said she's dealing with some symptoms but there's reason to remain optimistic. The singer said, "Officially, she's diagnosed as 'on her way out of the tunnel' now, though, which I'm extremely thankful for." He added, "Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together. And anyone who knows her knows she's a fighter and she's been doing everything right, so I know we'll walk out on the other side of this thing together."