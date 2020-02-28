Barry Sanders Hilariously Reacts To Garth Brooks' 'Bernie' Jersey Outrage

Breaking News TMZ.com

Barry Sanders has entered the Great Garth Brooks Jersey Scandal of 2020 ... hilariously asking the country singer if he wants to team up and run America together!!

Of course, some Garth fans lost their damn minds this week when he wore a Sanders #20 jersey at the Detroit stop on his stadium tour ... thinking the wardrobe choice was in support of Democratic nominee Bernie Sanders and not the Hall of Fame running back.

One fan wrote ... "Good grief. Can’t you just do what you get paid to do ???? Why why why does it have to involve politics !!! 🤢 So sad. We don’t pay good money for anything other than to watch you perform. 😡 Thought you were different."

The confusion is absolutely hilarious ... and it just got even better, 'cause Barry has chimed in with a zinger for the ages.

"Hey @garthbrooks, want to be my VP? #Number20for2020" Sanders tweeted.

The Detroit Lions even got involved, too ... making Sanders' first official campaign graphic.