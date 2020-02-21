Kawhi Leonard Rocks Own Jersey On Cabo Vacay During All-Star Break
Kawhi Leonard I Rock My Own Jersey On Vacay ... Cabo Getaway From NBA
2/21/2020 12:20 AM PT
Forget laying low on vacation ... Kawhi Leonard strolled around Cabo IN HIS OWN JERSEY during the NBA All-Star break -- and TMZ Sports has the pics!!
The L.A. Clippers superstar was down in Mexico this week hitting the town with his GF, Kishele Shipley ... and locals tell us the Finals MVP was cool as hell.
But, most importantly, they noticed his dope tank ... which featured one of his famous slogans, "Don't be mad" -- as well as his own jersey number AND name!
Yeah, pretty baller move.
We're told Kawhi was enjoying the Mexico sun ... and he even appeared to get in a little boating while in town!!
Of course ... Kawhi is no stranger to a good time on off weeks -- remember, the NBA star hit a floaty boat on the open seas near Barbados back in June after his Raptors championship.
But, it's back to reality this weekend for the 28-year-old ... the Clips play the Kings on Saturday afternoon at Staples.
Hope the jet lag ain't too bad!
1 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.