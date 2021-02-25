Clemson's Justin Foster Retires After Long Battle With COVID, Asthma

Breaking News

Clemson DE Justin Foster -- who missed the entire 2020 season after a brutal battle with COVID -- says he's officially done with football, explaining the virus, asthma and allergies have made it too difficult to play.

The senior -- who was an honorable mention All-ACC player during his last full season in 2019 -- said his health is improving after contracting coronavirus in August, but he still has "a way to go" before he's fully healthy.

"For those unaware, I was born with asthma and allergies that, when active, affect my ability to breath normally," Foster said in a statement Wednesday.

"The combination of these conditions, along with contracting COVID, made for a severe difficulty to perform physically."

Foster continued, "While my situation has improved, I am not in a position now, nor do I see that position soon, to step back on the field."

Foster was expected to be a starter for Clemson last season as well as this upcoming season after logging 4.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss in '19.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he tried to talk Foster out of the decision, explaining, "I checked his oil ... He's ready to move on."

Swinney added he thought Foster had NFL potential.

"I believe, as Coach Swinney says, that 'the best is yet to come,'" Foster said. "I think that is true for Clemson University, for the Clemson Tigers, and my future."