Ryan Garcia Blames Manny Pacquiao for Fight Falling Apart, 'That's On Him'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Boxing star Ryan Garcia is pointing the finger straight at Manny Pacquiao -- saying it's Manny who pulled the plug on their fight after offering it to Garcia earlier this year.

"Manny came to offer me the fight," Garcia explained on his way into Boa Steakhouse in L.A. on Wednesday.

"Obviously, I would love to fight Manny Pacquaio, but that's on him. That's on him."

Garcia had announced the fight back in January -- posting on IG as if it was a done deal.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"A dream turned reality," Garcia said at the time ... "It’s an honor to share the Ring with @mannypacquiao. I will always respect what you did in and out the ring. Here’s to the best Man Winning."

But, something went wrong ... and Garcia says the only person to blame is Manny.

Still, 22-year-old Garcia is ready willing and able to fight ... if 42-year-old Manny ever decides to put pen to paper.

Instead, Garcia is focusing on lining up another opponent -- his priority is Gervonta Davis ... but he's also open to fighting Vasyl Lomachenko.

"I think I made it very clear I want Gervonta Davis. That's the man I want and I'll knock him out in 2 rounds."

Garcia and Tank have been trading insults on social media for YEARS now -- while both obliterating opponents in the ring. Seems like the obvious fight to make.