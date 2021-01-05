Ryan Garcia Pushing Hard for Gervonta Davis Fight, 'You're Down In 2 Rounds!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

"If you do not take this next fight from me, you will not be remembered. Your legacy will forever be tainted if you do not accept this fight."

Boxing superstar Ryan Garcia says he's trying like hell to make Gervonta Davis his next opponent ... telling TMZ Sports, "It's the most important fight to boxing right now."

Of course, Garcia -- fresh off a huge TKO win over Luke Campbell -- has been singing the same song for more than 2 years now ... but he tells us it's finally time for them to meet in the ring.

"I don't have time for celebrations," 20-0 Garcia tells us. "I'm on one mission. I'm on a mission to knock out Gervonta Davis in 2 rounds ... This man will go down. 2 rounds -- that's a promise!!"

Remember, 22-year-old Garcia has called out 26-year-old Tank every possible chance he gets -- see here, here, here and here -- and Davis has taken notice, threatening to "kill" him in the ring.

Now that both fighters have a clear schedule, Garcia says he wants to give the sport what it deserves ... comparing it to an Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury matchup.

"This is the fight. Joshua needs to fight Fury and I need to fight Gervonta. That's it! We need to get this on. I'm going for it! This is it!"