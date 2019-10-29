Ryan Garcia Puts Gervonta Davis & Lomachenko On Hit List, I Want Them!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has a little something in common with Arya Stark -- they've both got hit lists ... with Ryan calling out some of the biggest names in the sport!

The 21-year-old -- who's fighting this weekend on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev undercard -- was walking through the MGM Grand in Vegas when he started naming names.

"I want the biggest fights, but I know that won't happen until later on," the 18-0 fighter said.

"Gervonta Davis. Devin Haney. Vasyl Lomachenko" ... "Those are the fights I really want."

Gotta hand it to Garcia, those are three REAL KILLERS he just named.

Of course, Garcia's promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, recently told us Garcia has the potential to be the highest-paid fighter of ALL TIME ... and wouldn't be shocked if he signed a $700 MILLION contract later in his career.

Play video content TMZSports.com

The way to get to that number is by fighting -- and beating -- the best in the business and it seems like Garcia is on board.