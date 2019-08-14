Usher 'Bitten' By Boxing Bug Gunning To Be Promoter?!?
8/14/2019 8:19 AM PT
Legendary musician today ... the next Don King tomorrow?!?!
It sure sounds like Usher is considering that route ... 'cause when we got him out at Avery Sparrow's pre-Ryan Garcia fight event -- he told us he's dead serious about possibly getting in the boxing business!
"I'm obviously here for a reason," Usher says ... "Who knows? I may be bitten by the bug."
Usher's had some history with the sport ... he famously played Sugar Ray Leonard in "Hands of Stone" back in 2016 -- and he's close with Sparrow and his boxing family.
But, the 40-year-old tells us he's inspired by what Al Haymon and Jay-Z have done transitioning into representatives for sports stars ... and he says he might just follow suit!
"Who knows? It could be great promise there."
Usher ain't a stranger to running a sports biz ... remember, the guy is a minority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
So, could boxing promoting seriously be next??
"Playing in this space could be fun ..."
Stay tuned!
