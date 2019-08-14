Usher 'Bitten' By Boxing Bug, Gunning To Be Promoter?!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Legendary musician today ... the next Don King tomorrow?!?!

It sure sounds like Usher is considering that route ... 'cause when we got him out at Avery Sparrow's pre-Ryan Garcia fight event -- he told us he's dead serious about possibly getting in the boxing business!

"I'm obviously here for a reason," Usher says ... "Who knows? I may be bitten by the bug."

Usher's had some history with the sport ... he famously played Sugar Ray Leonard in "Hands of Stone" back in 2016 -- and he's close with Sparrow and his boxing family.

But, the 40-year-old tells us he's inspired by what Al Haymon and Jay-Z have done transitioning into representatives for sports stars ... and he says he might just follow suit!

"Who knows? It could be great promise there."

Usher ain't a stranger to running a sports biz ... remember, the guy is a minority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

So, could boxing promoting seriously be next??

"Playing in this space could be fun ..."