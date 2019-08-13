Sugar Ray Leonard Says Mayweather-Pacquiao II Needs To Happen, Good For Boxing!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Who the hell wants a Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao rematch? Sugar Ray Leonard does ... and according to the boxing legend, so do fight fans.

TMZ Sports talked to Leonard -- one of the greatest fighters of all-time -- from the Cedric The Entertainer Celebrity Golf Classic in Camarillo, CA ... and we asked him if MayPac 2 should really be a thing.

Leonard's answer ... most definitely, yes.

"It'd be a great fight. Put it this way, it should be done."

"People will watch it."

Remember, Floyd and Manny's 2015 fight -- billed as the "Fight of the Century" -- was considered by most a major disappointment ... but MP later revealed he was battling a serious shoulder injury that held him back during the fight.

Manny -- who's now 40 years old -- beat previously undefeated fighter Keith Thurman last month ... and looked great during the match.

Pacquiao and his trainer, Freddie Roach, haven't been shy about wanting a rematch ... and if Sugar Ray's right, fans are willing to pay to watch it again.